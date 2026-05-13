‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in February homicide, sheriff's department says

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is requesting public assistance in locating a person of interest tied to a homicide investigation from earlier this year.

Deputies have identified the man as 22-year-old Niccolas Allen Coleman.

Authorities warn that Coleman should be considered "armed and dangerous." Members of the public are told not to approach him.

According to investigators, the homicide occurred in early February and resulted in the death of an adult male. While specific details regarding the incident have not been released, detectives believe Coleman has information vital to the case.

Coleman is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, which investigators believe may currently be styled in a short buzz cut.

The Sheriff's Department noted several identifying marks, specifically tattoos on both arms: on his right arm there is a line design. On the left arm are multiple “A”-shaped tattoos.

In addition to being a person of interest in the homicide, Coleman has an active arrest warrant for drug-related charges.

Anyone with information regarding Coleman’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. Information can also be submitted anonymously to 88-CRIME (520-882-7463).