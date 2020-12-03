Armando Rios Jr., chair of RTA citizen accountability board, dies

Posted at 6:01 AM, Dec 03, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. — Armando Rios Jr., chairman of the Regional Transportation Authority’s Citizens Accountability for Regional Transportation Committee, has died. The RTA released this statement: The RTA would like to express our appreciation for Armando’s active involvement on the RTA CART Committee since it was established in 2006. He often expressed the importance of keeping the public informed and was genuinely appreciative of all the information the RTA shared with the CART Committee and the public to remain transparent and accountable to the citizens of the region.

His family is in our thoughts, and he will be greatly missed.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.