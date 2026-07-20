Arizona's 'Stupid Motorist Law': What every Arizona driver should know

PHOENIX — Every summer, when heavy rain from monsoon storms hits, some Arizona roadways turn into dangerous waterways.

Despite barricades warning drivers to stay out, some drivers continue to ignore those warnings and drive through flooded roads.

In some cases, those decisions end with swift-water rescues that put both drivers and first responders at risk.

Arizona law allows public agencies to seek reimbursement from drivers who ignore flood barricades and then require a rescue.

The law, formally known as Arizona Revised Statute 28-910, is commonly referred to as the "Stupid Motorist Law."

If a driver goes around a barricade placed because of flooding, gets stranded, and needs to be rescued, that driver may be responsible for the cost of the rescue. Towing charges and vehicle repairs are separate expenses.

Safety experts also warn that floodwater can become dangerous much faster than many people realize.



Just 6 inches of moving water can knock an adult off their feet.

About 2 feet of moving water can carry away an SUV.

If heavy rain is in the forecast, officials recommend planning an alternate route before heading out. And if you come across a flooded roadway or a "Road Closed" sign, don't drive around the barricade.

Turning around could save your vehicle, your wallet, and, most importantly, your life.