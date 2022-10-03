Arizona's largest and oldest reptile show welcomed about 12,000 Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lizards, snakes, geckos and alligators welcomed about 12,000 Tucsonans this weekend at the Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show.

The show first started in 2002 and is the state’s largest and oldest reptile show. Their goal is to not only educate people about wildlife, but to hopefully send them home with a new pet.

“You have to keep them soft and cozy,” said 5-year-old, Emma Thomas.

You might think Emma is talking about a new puppy or kitten…

“We’re going to buy two dragons,” said Emma.

But she’s talking about her new pets—two Crested Geckos from the show.

“We came in here just to take a look,” said Emma’s mom, Alicia Barnes.

Wolfson said the purpose of the event is to educate the community on the roles reptiles and amphibians play in our ecosystem and to debunk any misconceptions—or myths.

“I haven’t seen any little dragon bite or blow fire,” Emma said.

More than 100 vendors from around the country come to the show to answer questions about wildlife and to hopefully change the minds of those who are afraid.

"The more you know about it, the less afraid you are of it. These venomous snakes, yes you need to respect them, and you should be afraid to be bitten but not terrified. They're behind glass. So, it's very important to do that and realize where they are in our ecosystem,” said Russ Johnson with the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary.

Wolfson said a main reason why he continues the show is to reduce fear in the community.

“There’s more reptiles in and around the city of Tucson than pretty much any other city in the country,” said Wolfson.

And to hopefully teach showgoers like Emma a thing or two.

“I learned we have to feed the dragons fruit and that snakes bite,” Emma said.

The annual show will return next fall.