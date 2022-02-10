Watch
Arizona's Grand Canyon deemed one of the most "Instagrammable" national parks

Ranked 7 out of 10 by Printique
Posted at 9:34 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 11:46:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's Grand Canyon has earned the recognition as one of the most Instagrammable national parks in America.

According to printing experts Printique, the Grand Canyon National Park ranks 7 out of the top 10 national parks to post on Instagram.

"Before the pandemic, U.S. national parks attracted around 300 million visitors each year, with roughly six million of those visiting the Grand Canyon National Park," a Printique spokesperson shared. "With spring approaching and people ready to start traveling again, this study provides a great insight into which locations are the most photogenic and can guarantee visitors the ‘perfect Insta pic.'"

The top 10 list is as follows:

  1. Acadia, Maine
  2. Zion, Utah
  3. Arches, Utah
  4. Hot Springs Arkansas
  5. Bryce Canyon, Utah
  6. Yosemite, California
  7. Grand Canyon, Arizona
  8. Pinnacles, California
  9. Cuyahoga Valley, Ohio
  10. Rocky Mountain, Colorado

Printique's recent study examined Instagram data, comparing the size of national parks to find out which one has highest amount of 'hashtags per acre.'
This explains why the Grand Canyon didn't rank first, despite it having the highest amount of Instagram hashtags on the list at 4,067,301.

The vast size of the entire park is 1,201,647 acres, resulting in one of the lower scores of 3.38 hashtags per acre.

