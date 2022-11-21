Arizona's favorite Thanksgiving side dish is stuffing, Google Trends show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizonans are naming stuffing as their favorite Thanksgiving side dish, with mashed potatoes coming in as a close second.

BetArizona.com says it looked through Google Trends to see which ones were most "googled" throughout November of last year.

According to the betting website, these ranked as the top five favorite side dishes:



Stuffing 25% Mashed potatoes 23% Green bean casserole 21% Macaroni and cheese 20% Cranberry sauce 11%

"Stuffing has a huge advantage in the survey because it can be made hundreds of ways — vegan, with sausage, with cherries, raisins or apples, with white, challah or sourdough — and many Thanksgiving tables often have two types of stuffing," shared BetArizona.com. "Stuffing was voted the No. 1 side dish in Phoenix and Tucson."

The betting website pointed out Yuma preferred green bean casserole over the other options.