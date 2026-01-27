Arizonans invited to name a snowplow as part of ADOT contest

While many of Arizona's snowplows can be found on the northern end of the state, Southern Arizonans are still invited to help name a few of them as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation's Name-A-Snowplow Contest.

More than 400 snowplow operators operate 200 ADOT snowplows on state highways during the winter months.

If you would like to suggest a name or names, you can submit them at this link. There's no limit on how many times you can enter.

ADOT will review every submission and select 12-15 finalists. The public then votes for its favorite names.

The four names that receive the most votes will be placed with a decal on selected snowplows.

Some names suggested last year include, Blizzard of Oz, Scoop Dog, Darth Blader and Sleetwood Mac.