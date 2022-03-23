Arizona is first state to allow driver licenses added to Apple Wallet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizonans can now load their driver licenses onto Apple Wallets and use the digital IDs in airport security.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says Arizona is the first state to add the feature, which lets travelers use their iPhone or Apple Watch to present IDs at certain TSA checkpoints at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“With this technology, Arizonans are at the front of the line for experiencing a streamlined airport security process,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement. “This puts our state at the leading edge of a new technology that offers choice, convenience, privacy and security.”

The secure digital IDs are helping the state get ahead of the digital ID curb. The ID data is encrypted against tampering and theft.

“Arizona is proud to be the first state to give our residents the choice to add their ID to Apple Wallet,” Arizona MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in a statement. “We will continue to seek out opportunities for products and services that provide Arizonans security, privacy and ease of use.”

ADOT recommends travelers continue to carry their physical driver licenses.

Arizona residents should continue carrying their physical, plastic driver license or state ID card to use in other situations, including with law enforcement.

For more information on adding driver licenses to Apple Wallet, please visit ADOT's online guide.