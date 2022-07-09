Watch Now
Arizona woman receives 10 years for 2019 stabbing death

FILE - An exterior sign is photographed outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington on May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 12:38:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 23-year-old Alanna Marleice was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The Department of Justice says on October 7, 2019, Jackson and co-defendant Jose Carpio killed the victim by stabbing her.

Jackson pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter on March 9, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Gila River Police Department and prosecuted by Raynette Logan with the U.S Attorney's Office in Phoenix.

