Arizona woman receives 10 years for 2019 stabbing death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 23-year-old Alanna Marleice was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The Department of Justice says on October 7, 2019, Jackson and co-defendant Jose Carpio killed the victim by stabbing her.

Jackson pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter on March 9, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Gila River Police Department and prosecuted by Raynette Logan with the U.S Attorney's Office in Phoenix.

Chandler Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Stabbing Death https://t.co/Tz2ku6zBKV @GilaRiverPolice — US Attorney Arizona (@USAO_AZ) July 8, 2022