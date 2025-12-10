Arizona will review DEI language in teaching standards starting in 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona is preparing to begin a statewide review of its teaching standards in early 2026, a process that will examine Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) language and determine whether any of it should be revised or removed.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne announced that the state Board of Education has approved opening the review to comply with a federal executive order tied to programs funded with federal dollars. Horne said the direction is clear: states that keep DEI language in federally funded education programs could risk losing significant funding.

“The president issued an Executive Order requiring DEI language to be removed from programs funded by federal dollars. It made it abundantly clear that federal education funding is at risk if DEI language remains in education programs,” Horne said in a press release. “If Arizona does not comply with federal guidance, the state may lose an estimated $866 million to Arizona schools. That is a major funding cut, so starting this process is vital to addressing this situation.”

A local educator says they’re worried the review could limit academic freedom or remove language that helps students feel represented.

“We know it has a chilling effect on the classroom. This is a violation of academic freedoms,” Jim Byrne says, president of the Tucson Education Association.

Byrne says removing DEI concepts could diminish students’ ability to understand themselves and their communities. “Your cultural background, your family, your heritage, and many of us are sort of multi-ethnic and have many different layers,” Byrne explains if DEI language is removed, “it starts to attack people's identities and sense of self.”

However, Horne describes the review as a matter of principle.

“There is a philosophical issue at stake too. All people should be judged based on their character and ability, not their race or ethnicity,” he said in a press release. “DEI language and programs promote the exact opposite, and they have no place in the classroom. These terms do not belong in teaching standards, which are meant to direct educators on the most effective ways to teach students' core academics. Every instructional minute is precious, and DEI efforts distract from that essential mission.”

The review officially begins in early 2026, with the goal of presenting draft recommendations to the Board in September of that year. A working group will define DEI-related terms and determine which language should be revised or removed.

The Department of Education plans to include representatives from all 15 counties including general education, special education and other educator groups.