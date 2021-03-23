Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona university scientists propose lunar Earth repository

items.[0].image.alt
Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - A full moon rises over the traditional Norwegian Christmas tree in London's Trafalgar Square, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015. December’s full moon, the last of the year, is called the Full Cold Moon because it occurs during the beginning of winter. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Britain Cold Moon
Posted at 12:19 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 15:19:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona scientist and his five students said natural underground caverns on the moon could be used to store frozen samples of Earth’s species in order to protect biodiversity in the event of global catastrophe.

Jekan Thanga and his students presented a paper during a virtual international conference earlier this month on the concept. Thanga said the underground biological repository would serve as a backup copy of frozen seeds, spores, sperm and egg samples from most Earth species.

Students Álvaro Díaz-Flores Caminero and Claire Pedersen said the idea came from the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, but instead of two of every animal, the lunar ark would store 50 samples from each of the chosen species.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.