Arizona to receive $3.3 million of TurboTax settlement

Checks will be sent out throughout the month of May
Peter Barreras/AP
FILE - In this April 18, 2016 file photo a person looks at Intuit TurboTax software on display at a retailer in Foster City, Calif. Intuit announced Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, that it is buying consumer finance company Credit Karma in a $7.1 billion cash and stock deal. (Peter Barreras/AP Images for Turbo Tax Via AP, File)
Posted at 4:34 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced $3.3 million of a $141 million settlement with TurboTax, will go towards the state.

The 2022 settlement centers around online advertisements sending customers to TurboTax's paid service. Millions of Americans ended up getting charged for tax preparation; services they could have received for free through TurboTax's IRS Free File program.

According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, TurboTax owner Intuit, will pay out $29 to $85 to over 4 million taxpayers across the country.

AG Mayes says when it comes to the $3.3 million making its way to Arizona, the funds will be dispersed among over 108,000 customers.

The settlement applies to those who filed through the paid program during tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“The deceptive practices of TurboTax took advantage of good faith taxpayers and nudged them into giving up some of their hard-earned dollars. This settlement rights a wrong and puts that money back into the pockets of taxpayers who never should’ve paid to simply file their taxes," Mayes said.

Checks will be sent out throughout the month of May.

