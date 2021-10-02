Arizona Theatre Company returns with original show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic, the Arizona Theatre Company is returning. The original play ‘My 80-year-old Boyfriend’ is playing until October 16.

The concept and original performer, Charissa Bertels, says the play is based on a real story, saying, “in my real life this thing happened to me. I had this unusual friendship with this little old man that I met at a grocery store and it ended up being just one of the greatest joys of my life.”

She says at one point, she thought she had lost her older friend and that’s when realized what life was truly about.

Bertels says, “it’s about connecting and about using the short time that we have on this planet, whatever that is, whatever we’re given, to make that connection with other people.”

Sean Daniels, the artistic director of Arizona Theatre Company, says this play is unique in many ways.

“The cool thing about it is that it’s actually going to go off Broadway in December of 23. So everyone in Tucson gets to see it first,” says Daniels.

And after being away from the stage for so long, Bertels couldn’t be any more excited for opening weekend in front of an audience. She says, “I hope that they can expect when they leave, they’ll be changed, and they’ll want to call that person that they know they should call.”

If you do make it out to one of the shows, keep in mind covid protocols will be in place. They ask everyone to be vaccinated and to wear a mask in the area.

To see their schedule and purchase tickets, head to arizonatheatre.org.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

