Arizona Teaching Fellow Program aims to fill teacher gap

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the teacher shortage continues to spread across the country, there's a program in the Marana Unified School District that aims to fill the gap.

For Caitlin Scott, she always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

"When I was younger I would line up my stuffed animals in a line and play teacher,” she said. "I wanted to change lives for the better because you don’t know where they’re coming from."

And once she got to the University of Arizona's College of Education, she came across the Arizona Teaching Fellows Program. She knew she wanted to work in the district she grew up in, so she applied for the program.

"I graduated high school from mountain view high school and so I loved the district,” she said.

Scott did all of her student teaching in MUSD and learned how the district worked inside and out.

"It was on my resume and that’s what made me stand out, so applying and being a first year teacher is sometimes difficult," she said. "Because you never know if they want a first year teacher or a more experienced teacher, but this really makes you stand out – you already know how the district works.”

For more information on how to apply for the program, you can find that information here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

