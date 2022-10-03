Arizona Teacher Residency takes aim at educator shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A statewide teacher shortage continues to impact Arizona classrooms.

Now the Arizona Teacher Residency will aim to help recruit and retain educators in the state, whether those educators are recent college graduates with an academic background in any field, or those looking to switch careers to teaching.

The residency is a full two-year program run by the Arizona K12 Center that culminates in a tuition-free masters degree from NAU and a job at a partnering school district. Once they complete the residency, program graduates serve with their partner district for a minimum of three additional years.

Program participants like Alyscia Etsitty are able to spend more time in the classroom under the guidance of teachers, with more time spent observing in the first year of the program and opportunities to run their classrooms in the second year.

"The major difference is I'm only there for maybe a semester," Alyscia Etsitty said, comparing the Teacher Residency program to traditional student teaching.

"As to this, I'm here all year long, first day of school all the way to the last day of school. Bits and parts of that, I wasn't able to see, but now I'm able to see how it's supposed to be from the beginning to the end," said Etsitty.

This program for educators is modeled after medical residencies, and is designed to help recruit, prepare and retain teachers in K-8 schools.

Participating districts currently include Roosevelt and Osborn School Districts, both in the Phoenix area. As the residency grows, the Arizona K12 Center says they hope to expand to high school classrooms, as well as around the state.

The program includes coursework through NAU that revolves around the residents' classroom experience.

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in any concentration by June 2023 to be eligible.

Those interested in applying for the residency, have the opportunity to attend one of two information sessions in October:



Virtual information session

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. free to attend RSVP required more information and registration online

In-person open house

Monday, Oct. 24, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Located at Arizona K12 Center (Phoenix) 99 E. Virginia Ave. free to attend RSVP required more information and registration online

