Arizona Supreme Court presiding disciplinary judge retiring

Posted at 7:13 AM, Feb 12, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court’s presiding disciplinary judge has announced plans to retire this year. Judge William J. O’Neil informed Chief Justice Robert Brutinel that he’ll retire mid-year after a successor has been chosen.

O’Neil was appointed in 2010 by the state Supreme Court as Arizona’s first presiding disciplinary judge who presides over attorney discipline, reinstatement and disability cases.

Brutinel said in a statement that O’Neil “set a standard for efficiency and fairness that creates a benchmark for the presiding disciplinary judges to come.” O’Neil previously served Arizona’s courts for 20 years including time as presiding judge of the Pinal County Superior Court.

