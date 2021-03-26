Menu

Arizona Supreme Court names new presiding disciplinary judge

Posted at 8:04 AM, Mar 26, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has named Margaret Downie as presiding disciplinary judge effective May 17.

The disciplinary judge presides over attorney discipline, reinstatement and disability cases. Downie is the second presiding disciplinary judge since the high court established the office in 2010. Since 2017, Downie has been the executive director of the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct.

That’s an independent state agency responsible for investigating complaints against justices and judges on the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Superior Court, Justice of the Peace courts and municipal courts. Downie served on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One from 2008 to 2017.

