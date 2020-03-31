Arizona stay-at-home order: What are residents allowed to do?

Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday issued a stay-at-home order for Arizonans as states continue to battle the spread of coronavirus.

FULL SECTION: Everything you need to know about coronavirus< /span>

Ducey said his order is more "holistic" than some issued in other states, and referred to the declaration as a "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" order.

See the full order embedded below.

While the order prioritizes staying active and connected, it also outlines specific "essential activities" residents are allowed to participate in from March 31 through April 30 while it's in effect.

According to Ducey's order, essential activities include: