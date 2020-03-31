Arizona stay-at-home order: What are residents allowed to do?

Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday issued a stay-at-home order for Arizonans as states continue to battle the spread of coronavirus.
Ducey said his order is more "holistic" than some issued in other states, and referred to the declaration as a "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" order.
See the full order embedded below.
While the order prioritizes staying active and connected, it also outlines specific "essential activities" residents are allowed to participate in from March 31 through April 30 while it's in effect.
According to Ducey's order, essential activities include:
- Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family, household members and pets, such as groceries, food and supplies for household consumption and use, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, assignments for completion of distance learning and products necessary to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home, residence.
- Engaging in activities essential for health and safety, including things such as seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services and obtaining medical supplies or medication.
- Caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household or residence, which includes but is not limited to transportation for essential health and safety activities and to obtain necessary supplies and services for the other household.
- Engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking or golfing, but only if appropriate physical distancing practices are used.
- Attending work in or conducting essential services which includes but is not limited to transporting children to child care services for attending work in an essential service.
- Engaging in constitutionally protected activities such as speech and religion, the democratic process to include voting any legal or court process provided that such is conducted in a manner that provides appropriate physical distancing to the extent feasible.