Arizona State Troopers find fentanyl pills, powder after traffic stop on I-17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Arizona State Trooper pulled over the driver of a Chevy Cruz car on Interstate 17 for a driving violation.
This occurred March 6, 2023, at around 5:38 p.m., on Interstate 17 northbound close to milepost 277 near Camp Verde.
The trooper saw several signs of criminal activity during the stop.
Around 24.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, and 6.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were hidden inside the car when the trooper searched it.
The driver was identified as 27-year-old Nelder Perez Gonzalez, of Rifle, Colorado.
Perez Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.