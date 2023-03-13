Watch Now
Arizona State Troopers find fentanyl pills, powder after traffic stop on I-17

Arizona Department of Public Safety<br/><br/>
Posted at 2:37 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 17:37:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Arizona State Trooper pulled over the driver of a Chevy Cruz car on Interstate 17 for a driving violation.

This occurred March 6, 2023, at around 5:38 p.m., on Interstate 17 northbound close to milepost 277 near Camp Verde.

The trooper saw several signs of criminal activity during the stop.

Around 24.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, and 6.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were hidden inside the car when the trooper searched it.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Nelder Perez Gonzalez, of Rifle, Colorado.

Perez Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

