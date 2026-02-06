ASDB board votes to approve relocation of students

The Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind board officially approved a plan to relocate students from their Tucson campus to other facilities in Pima County, ending a month-long deliberation process.

The board also voted to reduce its teachers and staff. The decision comes after ASDB cited declining enrollment due to lower birth rates and a deteriorating campus as primary reasons for the proposed changes.

Under the approved plan, deaf students will move to the Copper Creek Elementary campus following Amphi's closure of that school. Blind and visually impaired students will be relocated to schools within their home districts depending on their Individualized Education Plan (IEP).

The relocation marks a significant change for the specialized educational institution that has served students with disabilities for over a century.

