Arizona State Prison Complex: Tucson inmate found dead in cell on Tuesday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, March 8, an inmate was found dead at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, inmate Timothy W. Larson, 43, died from hanging himself in his assigned housing unit.

Medics tried resuscitation, but pronounced him dead at the scene.

Larson was sentenced out of Maricopa County on aggravated assault charges.

Pima County Medical examiners are working on his autopsy.