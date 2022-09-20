Arizona State Fair to open September 23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona State Fair is opening Friday, Sept. 23 and there are some deals to save money.

Kids get free ride passes for reading books and filling out a form, plus donating nonperishable foods can give you a free admission and food will be discounted every Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The fair will run until October 30 at 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, Arizona.

