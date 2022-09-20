Arizona State Fair to open September 23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona State Fair is opening Friday, Sept. 23 and there are some deals to save money.
Kids get free ride passes for reading books and filling out a form, plus donating nonperishable foods can give you a free admission and food will be discounted every Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The fair will run until October 30 at 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, Arizona.
RELATED: Arizona State Fair announces opening date
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.