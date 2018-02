TUCSON, Ariz. - A buzzer-beating loss at Washington Saturday dropped Arizona out of the top 10.

The Wildcats (19-5, 9-2 Pac-12) slipped from No. 9 to 13 in the AP Top 25.

Villanova (22-1) remained No.1, followed by Virgiia (22-1), Purdue (23-2), Michigan State (22-3) and Xavier (21-3).

No other Pac-12 teams are ranked.

Arizona hosts UCLA (16-7, 7-4) at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.