TUCSON, Ariz. - After losing to UCLA last week before toppling Southern Cal, Arizona fell to No. 17 from No. 13 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

Virginia (23-2) replaced Villanova (23-2) at No. 1, with Villanova slipping to No. 3. Michigan State (24-3) is No. 2, and Xavier (23-3) and Cincinnati (23-2) rounded out the top five.

Arizona (20-6, 10-3 Pac-12) visits No. 25 Arizona State (19-6, 7-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.