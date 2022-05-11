Watch
Arizona set to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Clarence Dixon
Posted at 9:59 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:59:07-04

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona prisoner is set to become the first person executed in the state in eight years after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last minute appeal to halt his death by lethal injection.

The court issued its decision one hour before Clarence Dixon's execution scheduled for Wednesday for the killing of a college student in 1978. Dixon is scheduled to die at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

His lawyers unsuccessfully argued that Dixon isn’t mentally fit to be put to death.

