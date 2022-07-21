Arizona Senators introduce resolution calling for Brittney Griner's release

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly introduced a Senate Resolution Thursday calling for WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention.

House Resolution 1132 calling for Griner's immediate release, came earlier this year, introduced Wednesday, May 18, by Rep. Greg Stanton (D-9) of Arizona.

“Arizonans have love and admiration for Brittney Griner both on and off the court," said Sen. Sinema. "The Department of State has determined that Brittney was wrongfully detained – it’s past time for her to come home.”

The Resolution cites Griner's contributions to the state of Arizona through charity work, her homeless outreach and her leadership within the LGBTQ+ community.

Griner's request for bail and house arrest have been denied by a Russian court, and her next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26.

Griner's request for bail and house arrest have been denied by a Russian court, and her next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry lashed out Thursday at the United States characterizing basketball star Brittney Griner's jailing on drug charges as “wrongful detention,” saying it shows disrespect for Russian law.

The State Department in May designated Griner as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs - effectively, the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in parts of the U.S. has no bearing on what happens in Russia.

“If a U.S. citizen was taken in connection with the fact that she was smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, then this should be commensurate with our Russian, local laws, and not with those adopted in San Francisco, New York and Washington,” Zakharova said.

Sen. Kelly says he has worked with the State Department to prioritize Griner's release, and says the bipartisan resolution introduced Thursday provides evidence of the Senate's support.

“The Russian government unjustly detained Brittney and we will keep working with the administration to ensure her safe and swift return,” Kelly said.

Another group lending visibility to Griner's cause—the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, who unveiled a mural in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, July 20, featuring Griner and other Americans currently detained overseas.

Another group lending visibility to Griner's cause—the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, who unveiled a mural in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, July 20, featuring Griner and other Americans currently detained overseas.

The group is using its platforms to call on President Biden and members of Congress to advocate for the return of these individuals to the U.S.

"There are over 64 innocent Americans being held hostage or wrongfully detained overseas. They are being held largely because they are Americans - not for any other reason. It could easily be you or your loved one," the organization's website says.

