Arizona Senators cast votes on Women's Health Protection Act

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senate Democrats in Washington D.C. today are set to force a vote on the Women's Health Protection Act, that would enshrine abortion rights into federal law.

Both Sen. Mark Kelly (D) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) from Arizona have gone on record saying they would vote to defend abortion rights.

"For almost fifty years, half a century, women have had a fundamental right to make these decisions about abortion, about their own healthcare," said Sen. Kelly.

In the state of Arizona, according to Kelly, women could be faced with restrictions on abortion access should the U.S. Supreme Court move forward with its decision to undo the Roe v. Wade.

The U.S. Senate would require 60 votes to pass the act in a roll call vote set for this afternoon.

Should the bill fail to receive the required votes as predicted by senate leadership, Sen. Kelly shared his intention to continue work on the issue:

I'm going to continue to work on this because this is a fundamental right that women have had in our country for fifty years.



And like I said, this is just wrong and it's a giant step in the wrong direction so I'll remain focused on it because women in Arizona deserve to be able to make these decisions on their own and not have politicians in Washington D.C. get between them and their doctor and their healthcare Sen. Mark Kelly (D)

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has already signed into a law a bill that makes it a criminal act for doctors to perform an abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy unless there’s a medical emergency.

