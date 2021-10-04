Watch
Arizona senator condemns activists pursuing her on campus

Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 16:15:52-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says activists who confronted her outside an Arizona State university classroom and filmed her inside a restroom were not engaging in what she called a legitimate protest.

The Democratic senator said in a statement Monday that the activists unlawfully entered the suburban Phoenix campus building, which was closed to the public. The Living United for Change in Arizona immigration reform advocacy group posted video of the Sunday encounter on its social media.

The group claims Sinema won't meet with them. Sinema says she has met with group members several times. Sinema has been criticized for her resistance toward President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure proposal.

