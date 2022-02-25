Watch
Arizona Senate votes to create tax credit for film producers

Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 19:39:07-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The state Senate voted to create up to $150 million in state tax credits to lure producers to make movies and television shows in Arizona.

The measure was approved Thursday with bipartisan support from lawmakers who said it would create jobs for people working directly on productions as well as the hotels, restaurants and other local businesses that support them.

Several Republican critics said the bill was an unnecessary giveaway to Hollywood production companies.

Film tax credits have become increasing popular in states looking to lure film producers from California.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

