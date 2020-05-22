Menu

Arizona Senate to take up series of House measures Tuesday

Posted at 1:12 PM, May 22, 2020
GLENDALE, Ariz (AP) — The Arizona Senate plans to return to the Capitol on Tuesday to deal with measures the House enacted this week. It also will take up 28 House bills that have been awaiting votes since the Legislature halted major work in March because of the coronavirus.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann said Friday those 28 bills are non-controversial measures. The House took similar steps when it returned this week, passing 32 Senate bills before adjourning.

The House also passed virus-related business liability and child care bills. Fann says the Senate will address them but didn't say how.

