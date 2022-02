Arizona Senate passes Save Women’s Sports Act separating athletes based on biological sex

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona State Senate has passed the Save Women’s Sports Act Wednesday, establishing teams based solely on biological sex.

S.B. 1165 interscholastic; intramural athletics; biological sex dictates with respect to biological sex, one is either male or female.

A. EACH INTERSCHOLASTIC OR INTRAMURAL ATHLETIC TEAM OR SPORT THAT IS SPONSORED BY A PUBLIC SCHOOL OR A PRIVATE SCHOOL WHOSE STUDENTS OR TEAMS COMPETE AGAINST A PUBLIC SCHOOL SHALL BE EXPRESSLY DESIGNATED AS ONE OF THE FOLLOWING BASED ON THE BIOLOGICAL SEX OF THE STUDENTS WHO PARTICIPATE ON THE TEAM OR IN THE SPORT:

"MALES", "MEN" OR "BOYS". "FEMALES", "WOMEN" OR "GIRLS". "COED" OR "MIXED".

It also found that a person's sex is determined at fertilization and revealed at birth or, increasingly, in utero.

B. ATHLETIC TEAMS OR SPORTS DESIGNATED FOR "FEMALES", "WOMEN" OR "GIRLS" MAY NOT BE OPEN TO STUDENTS OF THE MALE SEX.



This act recognizes that biological differences between males and females are determined genetically during embryonic development.

The legislature also clarifies secondary sex characteristics which develop during puberty make anatomical differences beyond the reproductive system, leading to adult body types that are measurably different between sexes.

PHYSIOLOGICAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN MALES AND FEMALES RELEVANT TO SPORTS PERFORMANCE INCLUDE A LARGER BODY SIZE WITH MORE SKELETAL-MUSCLE MASS, A LOWER PERCENTAGE OF BODY FAT, AND GREATER MAXIMAL DELIVERY OF ANAEROBIC AND AEROBIC ENERGY.



MEN ALSO HAVE HIGHER NATURAL LEVELS OF TESTOSTERONE, WHICH AFFECTS TRAITS SUCH AS HEMOGLOBIN LEVELS, BODY FAT CONTENT, THE STORAGE AND USE OF CARBOHYDRATES, AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF TYPE MUSCLE FIBERS, ALL OF WHICH RESULT IN MEN BEING ABLE TO GENERATE HIGHER SPEED AND POWER DURING PHYSICAL ACTIVITY.



THERE IS A SPORTS PERFORMANCE GAP BETWEEN MALES AND FEMALES, SUCH THAT THE PHYSIOLOGICAL ADVANTAGES CONFERRED BY BIOLOGICAL SEX APPEAR, ON ASSESSMENT OF PERFORMANCE DATA, INSURMOUNTABLE.



However, it seems to leave the door wide open for biologically born women to play in men's sports.

THIS SECTION DOES NOT RESTRICT THE ELIGIBILITY OF ANY STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE IN ANY INTERSCHOLASTIC OR INTRAMURAL ATHLETIC TEAM OR SPORT DESIGNATED AS BEING FOR "MALES", "MEN" OR "BOYS" OR DESIGNATED AS "COED" "MIXED".



Passed with a party line vote of 16-13-1, House members will now have a chance to vote on it next.

