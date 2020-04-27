Arizona Senate advertising heats up

PHOENIX (AP) — Another liberal group with secret donors is jumping into the Arizona Senate race.

A group called Western Independence Project said Monday it will run digital ads attacking Republican Sen. Martha Sally for voting with the GOP leader, Mitch McConnell.

A spokesman says the group is spending in the low six figures on the ads and plans to ramp up spending on more advertising in the coming months. McSally launched her own digital ads Monday about the response to the coronavirus.

She is expected to face Democrat Mark Kelly in one of the most closely watched 2020 races in the country. Both last week launched television ads focused on the coronavirus.

