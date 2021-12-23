Watch
Arizona Sen. Peshlakai resigns, moves to Interior Department

Peshlakai tabbed by Biden administration
Arizona state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai has resigned Wednesday to take a position with the U.S. Department of the Interior, led by Secretary Deb Haaland. AP pphoto.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 14:50:48-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai has resigned Wednesday to take a position with the U.S. Department of the Interior, led by Secretary Deb Haaland.

The Window Rock Democrat said in her resignation letter that she will “be more impactful for all of the western United States” in her new role. She will begin in President Joe Biden’s administration next year.

Peshlakai, who was the state’s first Native American woman senator, resigned while midway through her third two-year term in Senate. She previously served in the state House. Her district includes much of northern and eastern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

