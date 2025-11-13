Arizona school officials call teacher shortage ‘Catastrophic’

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — Arizona’s teacher shortage is so severe that state officials are calling it catastrophic.

A new report from the Arizona Department of Education shows thousands of classrooms are without permanent teachers just months into the school year.

State Superintendent Tom Horne is urging lawmakers to reauthorize Proposition 123, a funding measure that allowed the state to use more money from the State Land Trust to support public education. The measure expired in June 2025, reducing annual K–12 funding by about $285 million to $300 million. Because school budgets are set a year in advance, districts will start to feel that loss in July 2026.

The president of the Tucson Education Association, Jim Bryne, said the loss of experienced teachers hurts both educators and students.

“Our working conditions are our students' learning conditions, so as those things are connected we want what's best for students. Usually, that's also what's best for our educators as well," Bryne explains.

Athena Kehoe Tucson Education Association

According to the new state survey, 1,055 teachers have quit since July 1, and about 4,200 teaching positions remain vacant across Arizona. Nearly a third of those classrooms are now staffed by long-term substitutes, while others rely on part-time teachers or even administrators to fill in.

“We agree with the superintendent," Bryne says, "Yes, educators need to be paid more so that is competitive and, and you feel that in terms of respect for your profession and all, all the hours that you put in.”

Horne said reinstating Proposition 123 could help raise teacher salaries, one of the key ideas he is pushing.

Locally, the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) reports 47 vacant teaching positions, including part-time roles, and 33 long-term substitute positions still open.

TUSD told KGUN 9: "The district has entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Arizona Universities, including the University of Arizona, Grand Canyon University, and Northern Arizona University, to allow Tucson Unified School District teachers to work to obtain their Master’s degree at a reduced cost."

Tucson Values Teachers offers teachers financial support and provides resources for them. They have recently created a new digital platform, called Lumia, which is currently available for their district partners.