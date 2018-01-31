Arizona's Highway to Hell adopted by Satanic Temple

Pat Parris
8:29 AM, Jan 31, 2018
2 hours ago

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A stretch of Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix is being dubbed Arizona's Highway to Hell. 

The portion of I-10 has been adopted by the Satanic Temple of Arizona

The temple released video showing members cleaning up their stretch of the highway using pitchforks. 

Temple members gathered to pick up trash near Casa Grande. 

They say their purpose for doing the cleanup is to help all Arizonans enjoy a beautiful state. 
 

