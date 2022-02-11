Watch
Arizona rooting for LA Rams, while most states want Cincinatti Bengals to win

Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Who are you rooting for this year at Super Bowl LVI?

Apparently, the state of Arizona wants the Los Angeles Rams to win, while most states are leaning toward the Cincinatti Bengals.

That's according to data collected by SportsNHobbies.com comparing the percentages of Google searches between the Bengals and Rams leading up to the big game.

The online site catering to sports and hobby enthusiasts narrowed it down to 54% of Arizonans "googling" the Rams, leaving only 46% to search for the Bengals.

In total, 15 states appear to be rooting for the Rams, 30 states want the Bengals, while 6 states were tied.

