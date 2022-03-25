Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona Republicans fight culture war in battleground state

LGBTQ flag.jpg
<a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/quinnanya/" class="owner-name truncate" title="Go to Quinn Dombrowski&#39;s photostream" data-track="attributionNameClick" style="white-space: nowrap; overflow: hidden; text-overflow: ellipsis; cursor: pointer; text-decoration: none; color: rgb(33, 33, 36); display: block; font-size: 20px; padding-bottom: 4px; line-height: 1; position: relative; top: 17px; width: auto; float: left; font-weight: 600; margin-left: 0px; padding-left: 5px; max-width: 250px; font-family: &quot;Proxima Nova&quot;, &quot;helvetica neue&quot;, helvetica, arial, sans-serif; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(243, 245, 246);">Quinn Dombrowski</a>
LGBTQ flag in the Castro Street Fair in San Francisco, CA.
LGBTQ flag.jpg
Posted at 1:22 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 16:22:38-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has long been fertile ground for a social conservative agenda, with some of the nation’s toughest laws against abortion and a history of restricting LGBTQ rights.

That hasn’t changed even as Republican dominance has waned over the past five years, a fact made plain this week when GOP lawmakers passed strict measures targeting abortion and the rights of transgender young people.

GOP lawmakers thrust Arizona into the national culture wars Thursday when they passed three bills in party-line votes banning abortion after 15 weeks, prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams and restricting gender-affirming health care for minors.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison 4:30 AM - 7:00 AM.