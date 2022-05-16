Watch
Arizona recreational cannabis excise taxes reach record-breaking $72 million

Confirmed through Department of Revenue
Posted at 3:33 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 18:36:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excise taxes for March recreational cannabis sales have reached a record-breaking $72.3 million in Arizona.

The Office of Economic Research and Analysis with the Arizona Department of Revenue details the impact of the 16% tax.

From February 2021 to November 2021, medical sales dominated the cannabis market.

This domination continued until December 2021 of this year when recreational numbers finally surpassed the sales of medicinal products.

Since then, medical sales have continued falling, while excise tax revenue increased.

According to the Depart of Revenue, officials are still accounting the excise tax totals for April.

