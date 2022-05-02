Arizona ranks as the third best state in America for retirement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — RetireLiving.com is ranking Arizons as the third best state for retiring in, saying it's up six spots up from last year.
According to ideal-LIVING Magazine, one of Arizona's best retirement communities is located in Tucson.
The magazine ranks SaddleBrooke TWO as number three out of the entire state.
ideal-LIVING claims the state's top 10 best as the following:
- Las Palmas in Meza, Ariz.
- Montesa at Gold Canyon in Gold Canyon Ariz.
- SaddleBrooke TWO in Tucson
- K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Victory at Verrado in Buckeye, Ariz.
- Palmas Del Sol East in Apache Junction, Ariz.
- Palmas Del Sol in Mesa, Ariz.
- Las Palmas Grand in Mesa, Ariz.
- Victory at Verrado in Buckey, Ariz.
- Scottsdale Heights in Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Galloway Ridge in Cave Creek, Ariz.
Where To Retire magazine also ranks the retirement community as one of America’s top 100 best master-planned communities.
SaddleBrooke TWO confirms its community houses close to 10,000 residents, "with more than 200 clubs, classes, and organizations offering a wealth of social opportunities."
