Arizona ranks as the third best state in America for retirement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — RetireLiving.com is ranking Arizons as the third best state for retiring in, saying it's up six spots up from last year.

According to ideal-LIVING Magazine, one of Arizona's best retirement communities is located in Tucson.

The magazine ranks SaddleBrooke TWO as number three out of the entire state.

ideal-LIVING claims the state's top 10 best as the following:



Where To Retire magazine also ranks the retirement community as one of America’s top 100 best master-planned communities.

SaddleBrooke TWO confirms its community houses close to 10,000 residents, "with more than 200 clubs, classes, and organizations offering a wealth of social opportunities."

