Arizona ranks as the third best state in America for retirement

Rated through RetirementLiving.com
Posted at 9:28 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 12:28:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — RetireLiving.com is ranking Arizons as the third best state for retiring in, saying it's up six spots up from last year.

According to ideal-LIVING Magazine, one of Arizona's best retirement communities is located in Tucson.

The magazine ranks SaddleBrooke TWO as number three out of the entire state.

ideal-LIVING claims the state's top 10 best as the following:

  1. Las Palmas in Meza, Ariz.
  2. Montesa at Gold Canyon in Gold Canyon Ariz.
  3. SaddleBrooke TWO in Tucson
  4. K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Victory at Verrado in Buckeye, Ariz.
  5. Palmas Del Sol East in Apache Junction, Ariz.
  6. Palmas Del Sol in Mesa, Ariz.
  7. Las Palmas Grand in Mesa, Ariz.
  8. Victory at Verrado in Buckey, Ariz.
  9. Scottsdale Heights in Scottsdale, Ariz.
  10. Galloway Ridge in Cave Creek, Ariz.

Where To Retire magazine also ranks the retirement community as one of America’s top 100 best master-planned communities.

SaddleBrooke TWO confirms its community houses close to 10,000 residents, "with more than 200 clubs, classes, and organizations offering a wealth of social opportunities."

