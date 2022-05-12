Watch
Arizona ranks as the fourth most dangerous state for pedestrians, 62% above national average

Law firm confirms findings
Posted at 2:39 PM, May 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A law firm is ranking Arizona as the fourth most dangerous state for pedestrians.

Dolman Law looked at three years of pedestrian statistics between 2017 and 2019.

The personal injury law firm analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

"Overall, the most common reason for a daytime pedestrian collision—when the pedestrian was clearly visible to the driver—is distracted driving," shared a spokesperson. "A distracted driving accident can be caused by texting, eating, drinking, daydreaming, adjusting the radio and even grooming."

Dolman analysts found the following about Arizona:

  • 3.5% of total U.S. deaths
  • 62% above the national average
  • 9.22 deaths per 100,000 pedestrians
  • 661 pedestrian deaths from 2017 - 2019
  • 220.33 average number of deaths per year

New Mexico was rated the most dangerous, with Florida and South Carolina ranking second and third, respectively.

