Arizona ranks as the fourth most dangerous state for pedestrians, 62% above national average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A law firm is ranking Arizona as the fourth most dangerous state for pedestrians.
Dolman Law looked at three years of pedestrian statistics between 2017 and 2019.
The personal injury law firm analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
"Overall, the most common reason for a daytime pedestrian collision—when the pedestrian was clearly visible to the driver—is distracted driving," shared a spokesperson. "A distracted driving accident can be caused by texting, eating, drinking, daydreaming, adjusting the radio and even grooming."
Dolman analysts found the following about Arizona:
- 3.5% of total U.S. deaths
- 62% above the national average
- 9.22 deaths per 100,000 pedestrians
- 661 pedestrian deaths from 2017 - 2019
- 220.33 average number of deaths per year
New Mexico was rated the most dangerous, with Florida and South Carolina ranking second and third, respectively.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.