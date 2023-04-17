Arizona ranks 2nd in rise of e-cigarettes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — E-cigarettes were introduced to the U.S. market in 2007 and have steadily gained popularity. A recent health report from Help Advisor and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shows the state of Arizona ranks second for the sharpest rise in vaping in teens and young adults.

“A lot of youth these days are getting exposed to e-cigarette ads on social media, which is not something we had to worry about with youth back in the 70s and 80s with traditional cigarettes," said Christian Worstell, Help Advisor.

The research team studied data from the CDC to determine where in the U.S. e-cigarette use has been increasing but also why the rates are so high for Arizona. They found young adults ages 18 to 24 increased 192% in Arizona from 2016 to 2022.

“There are a few things that some other states are doing that might be able to cut down their numbers a little bit, which Arizona is not doing," said Worstell.

Unlike traditional cigarettes, there is currently no special tax placed on e-cigarettes and their cartridges here in Arizona. You can also buy candy-flavored vapes, fruity chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes whereas in other states it is illegal.

“We’re going through a phase right now where e-cigarettes are seen as cool similar to what we saw with traditional cigarettes decades ago," said Worstell.

However, places like Cottonwood, Douglas, Flagstaff and Tucson, have already raised the purchasing age to 21. But there are other cities in our state like Phoenix, where the purchasing age remains 18.