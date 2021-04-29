Watch
Arizona positioned to take on cuts in Colorado River supply

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2011 file photo shows the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at a the popular Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Page, Ariz. Western U.S. states that have agreed to begin taking less water next month from the drought-stricken Colorado River got praise and a push Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from the nation&#39;s top water official. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman told federal, state and local water managers from seven states that the promises are crucial to ensuring that more painful cuts aren&#39;t required. On Jan. 1, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico start taking less water from the river. California, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, several Native American tribes and farmers also have a stake in the river that supports about 40 million people.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 09:49:29-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Water officials in Arizona say they are prepared to lose about one-fifth of the water the state gets from the Colorado River in what could be the first mandated cut.

The federal government recently projected the first-ever shortage of river water that supplies millions of people in the U.S. West and Mexico. Arizona stands to lose more than any other state in the Colorado River basin. That's because Arizona agreed long ago to be the first in line for cuts in exchange for funding a canal system to deliver the water to the state's major metropolitan areas.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources and the Central Arizona Project are expected to expand on the situation in a public presentation Thursday.

