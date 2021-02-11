Menu

Arizona police officer suspended in hot car death of K-9

Posted at 1:54 PM, Feb 11, 2021
2021-02-11

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona police officer has been suspended without pay for 20 hours after his police dog died from a heat stroke inside the officer’s car.

A report from the state Department of Public Safety says Maricopa police Officer Craig Curry left his K-9 named Ike inside his patrol vehicle with the engine running while he went into police headquarters for a meeting in June 2020. After over an hour and a half, Curry went back to his vehicle and realized it had turned off.

The high that day was about 108 degrees. Ike was euthanized the following day.

