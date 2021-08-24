Arizona police fatally shoot man in parking lot encounter

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Arizona fatally shot a 31-year-old New Mexico man who allegedly had forced a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint early Tuesday in a supermarket parking lot.

Payson police said the woman exited the vehicle and was being escorted to a police car when the shooting occurred after the man also got out. According to police, the man “turned towards officers and made a motion as if he was drawing a weapon from his waistband."

Police said officers shot the man when he disregarded commands to stop and show his hands. No identities were released but police said the man and woman were acquaintances.

