Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona police fatally shoot man in parking lot encounter

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 8:58 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 11:58:51-04

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Arizona fatally shot a 31-year-old New Mexico man who allegedly had forced a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint early Tuesday in a supermarket parking lot.

Payson police said the woman exited the vehicle and was being escorted to a police car when the shooting occurred after the man also got out. According to police, the man “turned towards officers and made a motion as if he was drawing a weapon from his waistband."

Police said officers shot the man when he disregarded commands to stop and show his hands. No identities were released but police said the man and woman were acquaintances.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!