Arizona Patriot Guard Riders bring gifts to families in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Patriot Guard Riders are making their rounds around the Tucson area today bringing gifts to families having a hard time during the holidays.

Today they brought what they call “Yuletide For Heroes” to Tucson.

Local volunteers met their Arizona leader Bill Wooster to help bring the gifts to the eight families their program adopted this holiday season.

“They serve this country, we have their back,” said Wooster.

Wooster said the group started in an effort to guard a protest at a military funeral in 2005. Now, the Patriot Guard Riders’ overall mission is to show respect to those who have served.

"It's our honor, whether it be a veteran's funeral or a day like today, it's our honor to provide these services," said Brian Kempker, a Tucson Patriot Guard Rider.

But today was a special day. For the sixth year in a row, Yuletide for Heroes called these veterans to bring anything from meals, gifts or trees to active duty military, first responders, law enforcement, and veterans having a hard time this holiday season.

Brian Kempker has served for the Guard Riders for 15 years and shared what makes this day so special.

“Even if it’s a small token of just a stuffed animal, or a box of toys, seeing them and their eyes light up, it makes it all worthwhile,” said Kempker.

Anyone can volunteer or donate to one of the causes of this nonprofit, but any donations made to yuletide for heroes after today will go toward next year’s deliveries.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

