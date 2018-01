TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Arizona Wildcats are back in the familiar position of being ranked ahead of their in-state rivals in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

The Wildcats (14-4, 4-1 Pac-12) jumped three spots to No. 14 after two hard-fought home wins over the Oregon schools last week. ASU (14-3, 2-3) dropped from No. 11 to 16 after losing at home to Oregon.

Villanova (16-1) retained the top spot, followed by Virginia (16-1), Purdue (17-2), Oklahoma (14-2) and Duke (15-2).

The Wildcats visit California (7-11, 1-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Pac-12 Networks.