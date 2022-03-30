Arizona pandemic case total reaches 2M as outbreak eases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reached a milestone of 2 million reported COVID-19 cases while numbers of new infections and additional deaths continued to decline along with virus-related hospitalization levels.

That's according to public health officials and newly released data.

The weekly update by the state Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported over 10,000 additional cases but said most “date back to October and result from a provider resolving an electronic reporting issue.”

The department said additional cases reported by the weeks they occurred continue to decline.

The state’s pandemic totals rose to over 2,007,000 cases and nearly 29,300 deaths.

----

