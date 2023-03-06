Arizona Painting Company looks for deserving community member to gift a paint job

Arizona Painting Company is looking to bring color and hope into someone’s life here in the Old Pueblo.

Each year, Arizona Painting Company participates in the nationwide "Paint It Forward" movement, the nationwide effort to help revamp a life or two. Organizations, businesses, people and families are nominated by their loved ones and hand-selected by the Arizona Painting Company.

The local business says that they understand that a new coat of paint can be costly and they are hoping to lift that financial burden.

“It can be up to a $5,000 paint job depending on how big the house is but it’s just a way for us to give back to the community," said Justin Williams, Regional Manager for Arizona Painting Company.

They say there’s no perfect candidate because it could be anyone who may need this new paint job. They are just looking for a deserving person or family to give back to.

“Amazing right? To be able to see the families at the end of it," said Williams. "Some families can’t afford this type of paint job and being able to give back to them and see their faces afterwards. It’s a great feeling to have.”

If you know of a deserving community member, family or organization and would like to nominate them for a gifted $5,000 paint job by Arizona Painting Company— click here.

Nominations will be open through April.