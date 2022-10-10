Arizona Oncology Foundation receives $15,000 grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Cancer Society says that nearly 40,000 Arizonans were diagnosed with cancer just this year.

Which is why two local cancer organizations are teaming up to make the road easier for transportation to treatment.

The American Cancer Society recently donated $15,000 to the Arizona Oncology Foundation in Tucson. The grant will be put directly towards local cancer patients, making a lasting impact on patients' road to recovery.

The Arizona Oncology Foundation says that transportation is the biggest barrier and expense when it comes to cancer patients.

This money will help fund a significant number of volunteers to help drive patients to treatment and take away the burden of paying directly out of pocket for gas.

“We get people to and from treatment, we remove the barrier that people choose to not go into treatment because they have to choose between putting gas in their car or feeding their family for the week, no one should ever have to make that choice," said Alba Rojas-Sukkar, Arizona Oncology Foundation.

The American Cancer Society chose the Arizona Oncology Foundation for the grant money because it is the only organization in the state that offers free non-medical support services like therapy groups, free wigs, and prosthetic bras for those going through breast cancer.

The American Cancer society says like going to the dentist or changing the oil in your car, cancer screening should be a regular part of your life.