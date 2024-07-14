Watch Now
Arizona elected officials, Senate candidates react to Trump rally shooting

Law enforcement is investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt, per the Associated Press
A shooter and a rally attendee were reportedly killed as Donald Trump was rushed away from a rally by the Secret Service as he addressed supporters in Pennsylvania. (Scripps News)
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jul 13, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. — Moments after an apparent shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania left at least one person dead, Arizona elected officials reacted on social media.

LATEST INFORMATION

The former president appeared to have sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident. Secret Service reports Trump is safe and receiving medical attention at a local facility. Reports are saying an alleged shooter is also dead.

Read reactions from state and federal officials, as well as prominent candidates:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs:

Official White House Statement from President Joe Biden:

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R - CD6) via Twitter/X:

Laura and I are praying for President Trump and all of those at the rally today.

Rep. Raul M. Grijalva (D - CD7) via Twitter/X:

I condemn the attempted assassination of the former president. It's unacceptable to condone or embrace political violence in any form.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly:

Democratic Senate Candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego (D - CD3) via Twitter/X:

Absolutely horrible. Political violence should never be tolerated. I hope President Trump and everyone at the rally is safe. Grateful Secret Service and law enforcement got the situation under control so quickly.

Republican Senate Candidate Kari Lake via Twitter/X:

They will never stop us.

Republican Senate Candidate Mark Lamb via Twitter/X:

Our prayers are with President Trump and his entire family. I applaud the quick reaction and work of law enforcement and members of the Secret Service to move the President to safety and neutralize the suspect.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero:

