Arizona elected officials, Senate candidates react to Trump rally shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — Moments after an apparent shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania left at least one person dead, Arizona elected officials reacted on social media.

The former president appeared to have sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident. Secret Service reports Trump is safe and receiving medical attention at a local facility. Reports are saying an alleged shooter is also dead.

Read reactions from state and federal officials, as well as prominent candidates:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs:

Political violence is unacceptable, and has no place in this country.



I am glad that former President Trump is safe, and hope that others at the rally were not seriously injured. I hope the perpetrator of this heinous act will be swiftly brought to justice. — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) July 13, 2024

Official White House Statement from President Joe Biden:

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.



I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.



Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.



Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R - CD6) via Twitter/X:

Laura and I are praying for President Trump and all of those at the rally today.

Rep. Raul M. Grijalva (D - CD7) via Twitter/X:

I condemn the attempted assassination of the former president. It's unacceptable to condone or embrace political violence in any form.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly:

Gabby and I are horrified by the incident in Pennsylvania. No one should ever have to experience political violence — we know that firsthand. We’re keeping former President Trump, his family, and everyone involved in our thoughts. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) July 13, 2024

Democratic Senate Candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego (D - CD3) via Twitter/X:

Absolutely horrible. Political violence should never be tolerated. I hope President Trump and everyone at the rally is safe. Grateful Secret Service and law enforcement got the situation under control so quickly.

Republican Senate Candidate Kari Lake via Twitter/X:

They will never stop us.

Republican Senate Candidate Mark Lamb via Twitter/X:

Our prayers are with President Trump and his entire family. I applaud the quick reaction and work of law enforcement and members of the Secret Service to move the President to safety and neutralize the suspect.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero: